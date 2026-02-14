Hilarie Burton reveals Valentine's Day plans with Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Valentine's Day plans revealed

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are likely to make great plans for Valentine's Day, but will likely not follow through.

"I will probably send him some dirty text messages," the True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here host, 43, told People.

He'll probably return those, and we'll talk a really big game and then we will buy chocolate and fall asleep," she shared.

The One Tree Hill alum says she and The Walking Dead star, 59, don’t think they "need a date" to celebrate their relationship.

"Jeff and I are really comfortable just sitting in a car talking s--- for 45 minutes," she said. "We don't require any kind of performative stuff. We just enjoy sitting around."

On February 16, the couple will take their kids to watch the Stranger Things musical, which chronicles the events before the show begins.

"We're going to see the Stranger Things musical for our daughter's birthday, so that feels like a whole family date," Burton says of daughter George Virginia. "She just loves monsters."

The couple are also parents to son Augustus (Gus), 15, an aspiring actor and director.

Burton also gushed over their family’s recent Sundance Film Festival outing.

Praising her daughter’s skills on the slopes, she said, "She's apparently a phenomenal skier and has zero fear. She's just a terror on the slopes."

"Everybody had a good experience, and because we are apart so much as a family, Jeffrey and I take those opportunities really seriously. We want our kids to have these core memories where we're including them in our work."

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been together since 2019.