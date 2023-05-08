Bilawal’s Indian visit successful, momentous

The participation of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference in India was a momentous occasion. It marked the first visit of a Pakistan Foreign Minister to India in twelve years and elevated Pakistan’s standing on the global stage. However, one political party at home, the PTI, criticised the visit on petty political grounds.

Bilawal Bhutto’s speech at the conference was received as a comprehensive and noteworthy statement. His visit successfully achieved Pakistan’s objectives of participating in the SCO deliberations and engaging in separate sideline meetings with all SCO members, except India. This allowed for multilateral engagement with bilaterals on the side.

During his speech, Bilawal Bhutto addressed India as an SCO member state and treated it accordingly. He called out and countered India’s positions after his counterpart, S Jaishankar, cast him as a promoter, justifier, and spokesperson of a state-sponsored terrorism enterprise. Bilawal Bhutto’s rebuttal was logical and emphasised the importance of not instrumentalising terrorism as a diplomatic tool. The tone and tenor of the Indian Foreign Minister were deemed unworthy of a host nation sponsoring the main event. Bilawa Bhuttol, on the other hand, was applauded for behaving in a mature way and countering the Indian narrative.

His maturity was on full display when he engaged with the Indian media. His interview with Indian news channel, India Today, particularly with anchorperson Rajdeep Sardesai, was calm and well-received. The anchor was combative and tried to steer the conversation towards terrorism, but Bilawal Bhutto handled him with logical talking points.

However, the PTI did not welcome the visit and criticised Bilawal Bhutto’s plan to visit India from the start. The PTI left no stone unturned to undermine him by holding meetings and making pro-Indian pronouncements through social media trolls. Despite this, Pakistan’s absence from the SCO Conference would have been viewed as a spoiler.

Earlier, both India and Pakistan were blamed for rendering the SAARC platform dysfunctional. As a result, Pakistan could not afford to miss the much more important and prestigious SCO platform, which includes significant countries such as China and Russia. The Global South has two prestigious platforms: one is SCO and the other is BRICS. Pakistan has SCO’s coveted membership.

Therefore, Bilawal Bhutto represented Pakistan in India, and regardless of political differences, he should have been supported. Pakistan’s involvement in the SCO is crucial as it is a significant regional power in the Global South.

However, the political behaviour of the PTI during the fourth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue held in Islamabad last Saturday was unscrupulous. This meeting was significant as it marked the first visit of Qin Gang, China’s Foreign Minister, to Pakistan after being named Beijing’s top envoy.

During the visit, the PTI conducted demonstrations across the country, seemingly in support of Chief Justice. This move has been criticised as an attempt to obstruct the official visit, reminiscent of a similar situation in 2014 when the PTI Dharna forced Chinese President Xi to postpone his visit to Pakistan.

The Chinese diplomat’s concern over Pakistan’s political instability may have been sparked by the PTI rallies. The guest foreign minister advised the host nation to put aside political squabbles and focus on growing the economy.

Pakistan’s role in the SCO is vital, and it is essential that the country maintains a stable political environment to ensure its continued participation in the organisation. The PTI’s actions during the visit of the Chinese foreign minister were unprofessional and could have negative consequences for Pakistan’s relationship. It is crucial that political parties in Pakistan prioritise the country’s economic growth and stability over their political agendas.

Maintaining strong diplomatic relationships with China and other significant nations in the Global South is crucial for Pakistan’s growth and success on the international stage. Only by doing so, Pakistan can continue to develop and thrive in the global community.

Bialwal Bhutto’s Indian yatra was a resounding success, and it is evident the PTI’s criticism of it is both unwarranted and unproductive. Instead, we should all be supporting those who are working towards a peaceful and united future for Pakistan and the region. It is unacceptable for the PTI to engage in petty politics that undermine Pakistan’s foreign policy and national interests.

In conclusion, Pakistan must prioritise building strong diplomatic ties with key nations to ensure its growth and success. We must support those working towards a brighter future for our country and reject those who engage in divisive and harmful politics.

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a Balochistan politician and a former media and strategic communications advisor to GOB. He tweets @jan_Achakzai