Armed intruder shot dead at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence: US Secret Service

Armed intruder shot dead at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence/Photo: Getty Images

US Secret Service agents shot and killed a man who entered the secure grounds of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Sunday, authorities have confirmed.

According to a statement from the Secret Service, the man was carrying 'what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can' when he breached the property’s perimeter.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released, with officials citing the need to notify next of kin before making any information public.

"US Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter," the statement added.

No officers were reported injured in the incident.

President Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time. He had attended the White House Governors Dinner in Washington, D.C., the previous evening.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"The incident, including the individual’s background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the US Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office," the officials said.

As standard procedure following this incident, the agents involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.