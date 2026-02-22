Total Lunar eclipse: What you need to know and where to watch

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, will take place on Tuesday, March 3. This is one of two lunar eclipses this year and is particularly notable because it occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon. The planet blocks most of the sun’s light from reaching the Moon. While some light reaches the lunar surface, it is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere, creating a reddish color.

Skygazers can easily view the eclipse anywhere with a direct view of the natural satellite. No special equipment is required to see the intriguing phenomenon. Those who wish to view this intense experience should observe the moon from a dark environment far away from city lights.

Where will the total lunar eclipse be visible on March 3?

The eclipse will be visible in the evening from East Asia and Australia, throughout the night in the Pacific and going into the early morning in North and Central America. The total eclipse will begin around 6 a.m. EST and end around 7 a.m. EST. A partial eclipse will continue until around 8:15 a.m.EST, with the final phase ending at 9:22 a.m. EST. According to NASA, during an eclipse it may be easier to view constellations; the Moon will be in the constellation Leo, under the lion’s hind paws. Following this eclipse, Venus and Saturn will appear on March 8.