Jennifer Love Hewitt reminisces about workign with Betty White

Jennifer Love Hewitt recalls working with Betty White

Jennifer Love Hewitt is remembering her late friend Betty White.

Hewitt, 46, and the Golden Girls actress became pals after doing the 2011 Hallmark original movie The Lost Valentine.

Working with the senior actress, who died in 2021, was a full circle moment.

"Betty was very special to me because growing up, my grandmother was my best friend, and I would sleep over at her house all the time, and our favorite show to watch together was The Golden Girls," Hewitt told People.

"And I fully believe that that's why I'm part 95-year-old as just a person because I literally grew up watching Rose and Blanche and Dorothy and Sophia, and they were the funniest women to me ever. So, it was a very special thing," she added.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress added that White "is, well, first of all, a national treasure. Everyone knew that and she still is."

The Ghost Whisperer star recalled finding out that she was working with White.

She said, "Betty was always just one of my favorite people. So, when I got that movie and I knew that I was going to get to work with her, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, not only am I going to get to work with her, but this is my grandmother.' "

"Then, I met Betty and she was just everything I wanted her to be and times a million," Hewitt continued. "She was just the most wonderful woman. We became best friends and we stayed that way up until the day she passed. And she just was just so incredibly special."