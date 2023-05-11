Bilawal Bhutto urges PTI to shun violence, take political route

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses press conference in Karachi, on May 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNews

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to shun violence and adopt a political route, stating that Imran Khan-led party needs to decide whether they want to become a “political party or an anti-state party”.

Terming May 9 — the day when violence erupted during which military installations were also attacked following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest from the Islamabad High Court — as a "Black Day" in the history of Pakistan, Bilawal said reiterated the matters need to be resolved in a political manner.

Bilawal, while addressing a press conference flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, said that in the history of Pakistan several days are marked as the "Black Days" and now May 9 has been added to the list.

Violent protests erupted in Pakistan on Tuesday with dozens injured across several cities and demonstrators attacking military buildings after Khan was arrested.

Tensions remained high with paramilitary troops and police on the streets in major cities even today; meanwhile, mobile data services remained suspended and schools and offices were closed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Islamabad police said earlier today that troops have reached the capital city.

Protesters stormed military buildings, ransacked the residence of a top army general in Lahore, and set ablaze state buildings and assets in other places since Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case.

In response to a question on whether he considered banning the PTI, the foreign minister responded: “A decision cannot be taken on television based on the video evidence that has come out so far.”

He said that he was not in favour of banning the PTI for attacking state facilities, adding that he would be the last person to endorse such a move.

The Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman stated: “I am not in favour of banning anyone. We must adopt a completely constitutional and legal procedures to ban PTI.”

He, however, added that the idea of declaring PTI a proscribed outfit existed as a last resort.

Moreover, Bilawal called for PTI workers to end their violent protests, adding that the party had done “what it had to do”.



"PTI should not cause more harm,” he said, adding that the party leadership should declare an end to violent protests and face the cases against them.

Bialwal also expressed a desire to have an outcome that would create political stability in the country.

'PPP never celebrates arrests of political leaders'

“We [PPP] never celebrates when a political leader is arrested because we believe that when political leaders are arrested it is the loss of the politics at large,” he said, reiterating that in such scenarios the PPP has never celebrated nor distributed sweets.

Bilawal maintained that the PPP has always been against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — an autonomous anti-graft agency — and has always believed that the institution should be shut down; however, the PTI has always strongly supported the bureau.

“Khan sb initiated a campaign to save NAB; when we demanded amendments he said that we are seeking NRO and didn’t agree on the proposed amendments,” he said, adding that now when the new laws were introduced it is the PTI chief who has become its beneficiary.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...