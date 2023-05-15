JI chief condemns May 9 violence by PTI workers

PESHAWAR: Central chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has condemned the violent riots on May 9 across the country by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and burning of Jinnah House in Lahore, Radio Pakistan Building in Peshawar and other important buildings installations elsewhere.

“The country witnessed deplorable incidents for the first time in the 75 years of its history. The federal government and the acting provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not control the situation,” he said, while speaking at a function at the residence of former mayor of Peshawar Arbab Mohammad Tariq on Sunday.

Arbab Tariq announced joining the JI on the occasion along with his family.

Provincial president of the party Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan, district president Bahrullah Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq expressed reservations over the Supreme Court’s decision to release PTI Chaiman Imran Khan in a corruption case and asked the chief justice that the JI leader Maulana Hidayatur Rahman of Balochistan had also been arrested from court’s premises but he could not be given any relief.

“The way Imran Khan was welcomed in the court, similar treatment should be made for the JI leader,” he stressed.

He said that the JI wanted an end to the double- standards in the country. “ The chief justice should ensure that a former prime minister and a common man should be dealt with equally,” he added.

The JI chief said that the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement and PTI were not aimed at the prosperity but destruction of the country. “ Their flawed policies have pushed the country to destruction,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said that the country was passing through the most crtical time. “ The egos and vested interests of the politicians have promoted hate and conspiracies in the country. Political, economic and constitutional crises are at its peak due to which the situation is deteriorating with each passing day,” he said.

The JI leader said that the only solution to steer the country through the crisis was dialogue and fair elections on the same day.

Sirajul Haq also expressed concern over the recent census in the country. He rejected the census as flawed and inaccurate.

The JI chief said that despite an increase in population in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi, the correct figures were not recorded, which was an injustice with the districts concerned.

He stressed that the government should announce an extension in the duration of the census so that people could be counted in areas which were still not covered and their reservations could be addressed.