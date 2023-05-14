22 Afghan ­nationals arrested

LANDIKOTAL: Police said they arrested 22 Afghan nationals during raids conducted in various places including Bacha Mena border area in Torkham on Saturday.

Additional Station House Officer Azmat Wali Shinwari said that they formed several police teams who conducted raids on various locations in Torkham border town.

He said the raids were conducted in Torkham bazaar and Bacha Mena border area after various incidents of robberies. The police officer said they arrested 22 Afghan nationals who were staying in Pakistan without legal documents. He said they would present the arrestees to court on Monday.

A number of untoward incidents including theft of goods from loaded trucks happened in recent weeks at Torkham.