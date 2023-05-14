Expert stresses for active lifestyle to reduce risk of dementia

Islamabad : Health expert on Saturday stressed for active lifestyle, training healthcare staff and public awareness through media platforms to reduce the risk of dementia, which is a major non-communicable disease among the elderly population globally including Pakistan.
While talking to a news channel, a senior neurologist, Dr Husnain Hashim said that there was a lack of understanding about dementia within the community hence it is diagnosed at a very late stage. "We need to conduct more research on dementia to identify factors leading to a rising burden of dementia in the country and facilitate effective treatment,” he added.
Hashim called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders, including family, society, private sectors, and the government to support old-age healthcare for reducing the burden of dementia in the country. He further explained that dementia was a syndrome in which there is deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities.
The specialist regretted that taking care of dementia patients was still not a priority in the country’s healthcare planning, adding, dementia was not only a medical problem but had many other social and legal implications.
Hashim suggested that people should exercise regularly which will reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes, all risks associated with dementia.
