Process to name roads after top figures under way

Islamabad : Dozens of roads in the capital city will be named after prominent personalities who performed tremendously in their respective fields in the history of Pakistan.

According to the details, the local administration had written letters to all federating units along with Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to seek names of personalities who earned laurels in different fields.

The purpose of this initiative was to collect names and then start a selection process with the help of competent authorities. Now the administration has started receiving names from provinces and it is likely to compile a list of selected names that will be finally approved by the federal government.

The initiative is likely to get appreciation from people belonging to different sections of the society because many of them believe that those people who rendered unmatched services in their respective fields should be acknowledged at the highest level.

It is pertinent to mention here that only small number of roads and streets have been named after prominent personalities in Islamabad. But now the local administration intends to name at least forty to fifty roads and streets in recognition of the services rendered by many people before and after partition of the sub-continent.

An official has said “Being capital of Pakistan, Islamabad holds special status and it is quite significant if work of anyone is acknowledged here by naming any street or road after him. There are number of people who have done tremendous work for this country but they are yet to be fully recognized.”

He said “A list of names will be prepared that will be presented for final approval. The list will contain names of people belonging to all parts of the country. The process is under way and it will be completed in the coming weeks.”

Roads open for traffic

Vehicular traffic on all the roads of Rawalpindi city was normal on Saturday, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan.

The CTO informed that all the containers on the Mall Road had been removed.

Traffic was normal on all the roads of the town, including Murree Road and Mall Road, he said.

Due to construction work on Jhelum Road near Swan Bridge, there was extraordinary traffic pressure as the traffic is being driven in one line, he said adding, additional traffic personnel had also been deployed to regulate traffic on the Jhelum Road, particularly in the construction area.

Traffic wardens were trying to ensure a smooth flow of traffic across the city as usual, Taimoor Khan said.

He also requested the citizens to follow the traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion.