Harmful standards

The media and the advertising industry often promote a narrow definition of beauty, which only includes women who are young, slim and have flawless skin. This creates a standard that only a few women can meet. This leads to a feeling of inadequacy and negative body image among women who then suffer a number of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety. It can also lead to social isolation, eating disorders, self-hatred and low self-esteem among all the women who could not fit in this mould.
These beauty standards also reinforce harmful stereotypes about women. Emphasizing the importance of physical appearance over other qualities like intelligence, inner beauty or talent perpetuates inequality in women and contributes to a culture that objectifies and judges women based on their looks.
Fatima Aman
Lahore
