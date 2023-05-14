Bad to worse

The recent arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan has been devastating for PTI supporters as this sudden action is unacceptable for them. As a result of his arrest, several protests were held in different cities, which later turned violent. There were incidents where those who claimed to be Imran Khan’s supporters set fire to police vehicles.

Until when is our country going to face such political tussles? If our country has no good for the people, it should at least try not to make the matters worse.

Zainab Ali Ahmed

Turbat