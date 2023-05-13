Imran warns of severe reaction if arrested again

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court on May 12, 2023. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: In an informal talk with journalists during the hearing break, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan warned that severe reaction would come again and the same law and or order situation would be created if he was arrested again.

He said political workers become directionless in the absence of leadership and they might resort to violent protests if their leader was arrested in violation of the law. “If I’m not out there, then who will stop people [from waging protest],” he explained.

Referring to the information about violent protests after his arrest from Islamabad High Court premises, he warned that a similar reaction would be seen if he was arrested again. However, he added, he would not resist if his bail plea was rejected.

“I don’t want such a situation to arise again, as this is my country and my army,” he said, revealing that the Punjab Police had arrived to arrest him.

The PTI chief did not respond to a question about his experience of being arrested; however, in response to a question regarding claims that he was given “extraordinary relief” compared to other political leaders, Khan said: “Relief in this! I was sitting in the high court; they had no justification to arrest me.”

Terming his arrest an abduction, he said the warrant was shown to him after he was taken to jail. “This is the law of the jungle,” the PTI chief asserted.

“Where did the police and law go? It looks like martial law has been declared here,” he added. Ahead of his hearing, a Geo News reporter asked Khan if he met the establishment during his imprisonment. Khan responded by shaking his head in the negative.

He was then asked: “Are you adamant or have you made a deal?” This time too, the PTI chief did not answer, instead he smiled, prompting the reporter to ask if Khan’s silence was a sign that he had made a deal.

Once more, Khan did not respond verbally and instead put his finger on his mouth, signaling to be quiet.

Separately, PTI Chairman Imran Khan alleged on Friday that they (rulers) had kidnapped him from the court premises despite being granted bail and set free by three IHC judges.

In a video message released to the media by the PTI Central Media Department, Imran complained that he was being restricted at the court on one pretext or the other, and he was not being allowed to leave.

“The courts have given me bails everywhere and there is no case against me, and I am free. Still, I have been kidnapped here and forcefully kept here. I want to tell the entire nation that this is mala fide. They want to do something again,” he added. The PTI chairman said he wanted to tell the nation that when the decisions of the courts were not implemented in a country, when the law is given no importance, then the nation should protest peacefully. “When there is no regard for the Constitution and the law, it means, we are being made goats and sheep, and the powerful may do whatever they want to,” he added.

The three judges of the court, he noted, had given their verdict and he was free now, then why he was being kept in the court. He asked the nation to be ready for a peaceful protest. Earlier, Imran, who had initially decided on Friday to stay at his Bani Gala residence, decided to return to Zaman Park Lahore instead.

“There is no specific reason; PTI chairman’s own choice was Zaman Park, finally,” PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib told The News when asked about it.

In a statement issued here, the PTI central secretary information said Imran Khan would go to Zaman Park Lahore from Islamabad High Court (IHC), and the PTI’s workers and supporters would accompany him.

Farrukh said the PTI workers and supporters would be with their leader at Zaman Park too. Earlier, he urged that special security arrangements should be made for Imran Khan after the LHC granted him bail in all cases. He said the court stopped the fascist government from arresting PTI chairman in any case till Monday even not in any secret case; therefore, it was need of the hour to make foolproof security arrangements for the former prime minister, adding that the fascist regime should stay away from any kind of illegal actions. Farrukh claimed that all plots of the fascist government had failed, as the IHC barred the police from arresting Imran Khan even under MPO 16 and MPO 3.

“The PTI chairman would keep on appearing everywhere in the courts, and all fake cases would prove his innocence according to the law,” he added.

Separately, former chief of staff of PTI chairman, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said the time had come to pay tribute to the martyrs who fought against the thieves and fascist government for the release of their leader.

In a video message, PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati said thanks to Allah, every sane person of the country is firm that the country can be saved only by obeying the Constitution and upholding the law of the land.