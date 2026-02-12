Brooklyn Beckham charging nearly £300 in ticket cost for burger festival

Brooklyn Beckham is set to appear at a US food festival where tickets cost up to £292.

The 26-year-old aspiring chef will co-host the popular Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in California next week, where he will also be promoting his hot sauce brand, Cloud23. VIP tickets, priced at £292, include a meet-and-greet opportunity, while general admission costs £219.

Beckham announced the appearance on social media, telling followers that Cloud23 would feature at several events, including Burger Bash alongside Pastis with a special Cloud23 burger as well as the Chicken Coupe with Yardbird, serving a Cloud23 chicken sandwich. The brand will also have a presence at the festival’s Grand Tasting Village.

Festival organisers confirmed he will co-host the event with returning presenter Rachael Ray, marking both the 25th anniversary of the festival and the 20th anniversary of Burger Bash.

Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has recently focused on expanding his food ventures, including the launch of his latest range of hot sauces.

His festival appearance comes weeks after he publicly criticised his parents on social media, accusing them of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over him.