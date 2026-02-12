Kate Middleton, William are holding onto their hats as worse gets threatened: Behind the veil of shame

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s damage control efforts are in full swing and all the nitty gritty from the Palace is finally coming out via well placed insiders that warn a fragile time is coming.

The entire thing has been explained to Closer Online and in a report to them the insider explains that the future King and his wife are incredibly stressed with the way things are happening. Not only in respect to Andre Mountbatten-Windsor’s prospects, King Charles’ health but also the very future of the establishment that their son will also one day have to inherit.

It is due to this very reason they are considering this public exposure “a nightmare” for them.

“Behind Palace walls, contingency plans are being discussed,” as well they reveal. But that is not all because even siding too publically with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is being deemed risky despite Kate still having a sort of soft spot for the sisters since her horror is overshadowing it all.

But that isn’t even the kicker because there are also concerns about more volatile revelations to come. So all in all the Palace is being described as a crisis-ready firefighter “bracing for further revelations.”

But before concluding the same source did make it clear that William and Kate’s primary thoughts are, of course, with the victims… but they “are also acutely aware that the monarchy is entering a fragile phase, with public trust already strained.”

So they’re thinking long-term, including “every association, every name linked to scandal,” because it carries weight, “possibly enough to threaten the institution as we know it.” The fears for the Yorks also state that “they are re-evaluating Beatrice and Eugenie’s roles. It’s not personal, it’s about survival of the institution.”