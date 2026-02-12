Zayn Malik shares important update about his love life

Zayn Malik says he has no plans to enter another public relationship.

The former One Direction member made the admission during an interview on Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, citing past experience as the reason he's holding back.

“I’m not looking for a public relationship again. Just out of experience. No offense to anybody that I have been in public relationships with before. I’ve just learned from it that it don’t work for me,” he shared on the podcast.

Malik described himself as private and uninterested in public approval, adding that a future partner would ideally share that outlook. “The relationship should really be between me and that person,” he added.

He also confirmed he is not currently dating anyone. The singer previously dated Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and model Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a daughter, Khai, born in 2020.

Malik also reflected on past relationships, saying his understanding of love has evolved over time. “At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realised maybe it wasn’t,” he said, suggesting some relationships may have been driven by lust rather than lasting connection.

He added that he will “always love” Hadid out of respect as the mother of his child, but questioned whether he was ever truly “in love.”

Malik is set to release his new album, KONNAKOL, in April. He recently released the single "Die for Me," which explores themes of unreciprocated love.