Prince William makes unexpected stop at local market in Saudi Arabia

Prince William's royal visit is not complete without paying a visit to the local farmers' market.

On the third and final day of his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Prince of Wales arrived at a farmers' market in AlUla, met local farmers and visited several stalls of fruits and vegetables that grow in the oasis.

William also met students at the AlUla Eco-Gardening Farm to understand how the locals are maintaining the sustainable means of agriculture in the northwest of the city of Medina.

The future King also posted a series of glimpses from his visit to a local date garden and farmers' market.

While in the final slide, he can be seen talking to students studying and working on sustainable farming.

"Sustaining life in the oasis (Saudi Arabia flag emoji)," he wrote in the caption.

"Meeting local farmers and students at the AlUla Eco-Gardening Farm to learn how traditional oasis agriculture is being sustained through training, education and community-led initiatives," William detailed.

For those unversed, during William's three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, the first day of his official trip, on behalf of the government to deepen ties with the country.

Kingston Palace said on Monday, William participated in engagements focused on Saudi Arabia's environmental programmes, economic reforms, and cultural initiatives.