London varsity doesn’t verify GB CM’s degree

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed allegedly attached a fake degree of the University of London to his nomination papers, The News has learnt. The Higher Education Commission had requested the University of London for verification of Khursheed’s degree, which was declared fake in response by the institution. A well-placed government source revealed that the CM would not only be immediately disqualified from his post but authorities would also initiate criminal proceedings against him.

The degree presented by the CM had glaring differences like paper quality, embossed stamp, font and signature when his verification letter was compared with other verification letters issued by the same department of the University of London in the same time-frame for other students, said the source.

Sources said the HEC was drafting a letter for the cancellation of his degree and a draft would be shared for vetting. “Immediate disqualification and criminal proceedings will be initiated against him for cheating the HEC and the Government of Pakistan,” said the source.

In response to the HEC letter, the University of London wrote: “I can confirm that the envelope and its content (copy of degree certificate, letter of certification and transcript) were not issued by the University of London.”

In response to questions sent by this correspondent, Yasir Abbas, member of CM’s legal team said CM’s political opponents are propagating against CM’s academic credentials to malign PTI’s government in Gilgit Baltistan.

He stated, “Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan possess an LLB degree from the University of London and the same is duly verified and equivalence to that end has already been issued by the HEC. The groundless propaganda has been contested in Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court by the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and his academic records have also been endorsed by the Gilgit Baltistan Bar Council through their statement in the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court.”

Yasir abbas maintained, “Gilgit Baltistan bar council is the sole custodian of bar enrolment records. It has the sole mandate to legally verify academic credentials of advocates. Further verification can be carried out by the honourable court if deemed essential.”

Yasir added, “Very important and alarming is that Bar council in its statement said that opposition leader tried to force them and made offers to change the record of bar council. It is also on the record that respondents i.e., political opponents on numerous occasions have tried to evade the court proceedings. Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan intends to file defamation suit against the perpetrators of this propaganda. Moreover, there is no requirement to attach degrees with nomination papers.”