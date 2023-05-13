[News Analysis] How judiciary, Imran hurt institution of Army

Imran Khan speaks to supporters at a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, on Aug. 13. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Within the past 24 hours, the judiciary did everything, whether possible or impossible, to give an unprecedented relief to Imran Khan but in the process added insult to the injuries of already deeply-hurt institution of Pakistan Army.

Judicial, legal and political aspects of the super special treatment of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court towards Imran Khan are being discussed in politics and the media. However, there is no word being uttered about how bad those defending the frontiers of the country, or fighting against terrorists at the risk of their lives, must be feeling in the present situation.

It’s not about why and how Imran Khan has been released or given blanket security from future arrest. What is really hurting for the soldiers and their families, in particular, is that the judiciary neither took notice of the recent attacks on defence installations, buildings, monuments, symbols, etc, by PTI protesters nor reprimanded Imran Khan. Instead, the judges gave the impression of being delighted to see the PTI chairman in their court.

The judges only requested Imran Khan to utter a few words of regret but he didn’t. Even otherwise while, talking to newsmen, Khan neither condemned nor regretted or showed any sign of repentance over what his party did to Pakistan and Pakistan Army. He instead warned that if he is arrested again, there would be a reaction once more.

The PTI protesters’ violent attack on GHQ, Corps Commander Lahore’s official residence, Jinnah House, and other defence (Army and Airforce) installations and monuments in different cities following the arrest of Imran Khan had saddened the entire nation and deeply hurt the defence institutions. Why are they sacrificing their lives? This is the question that bothered many minds.

It was expected that after seeing the video footage of the destruction caused to military buildings, symbols, monuments, etc., by his followers, Imran Khan would apologise to the nation and every soldier and strongly condemn his party workers and leaders who were part, directly or indirectly, of these subversive acts. But he didn’t.

On the contrary, after getting extraordinary relief from the judiciary, Imran Khan started directly targeting the Army Chief and held him responsible for his arrest. He has been attacking an ISI’s Major General for months before but today when asked by a journalist about security officials, he said only one man -- the Army Chief -- is responsible.

Khan has been saying that the institution of the Army is vital for Pakistan’s survival. He used to say that the Army is even more important than his own life. However, he conveniently ignored how his anti-Army narrative (which he always said is against a few Generals) made his followers attack every military symbol they found during these protests. By all means, it was an attack on the Army.

More seriously, quite a few PTI leaders were found, in their recent audio leaks, attacking the military buildings as part of a pre-planned strategy. The 9th May was really a black day for Pakistan and its Army. The wounds of 9th May are much deeper and heartbreaking because the attackers were our own people.

Imran Khan is generally discussed as a politician who injected hatred in politics. But the recent incidents show him poisoning the minds of his followers against the Pakistan Army. Imran Khan needs to make the corrections instead of furthering this poison. He needs to realise that it’s dangerous for Pakistan, it’s dangerous for the Army and in any manner it cannot serve Imran Khan and his politics either.