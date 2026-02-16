‘Disgraced’ Andrew at risk of breaking point as Epstein scandal continues

A royal expert has claimed that “disgraced” Andrew is under growing pressure and could reach a breaking point as he continues to be labelled a danger and liability to the monarchy.

The former Duke of York is said to be struggling to adjust to a much simpler life after moving into a smaller five-bedroom home from Royal Lodge.

According to report, Andrew does not have the same level of staff support he once had which means he now has to handle everyday things himself.

Speaking on it, TalkTV host Mark Dolan said, "Andrew's going after the embarrassment of not having to collect his own shopping from the front door is gonna have to replace the toilet rolls himself in the bathroom.

“There's no staff for that anymore. This is his new life, and I think it's going to break him because he's all about his status."

Meanwhile, King Charles released a statement, saying that he would support the police in investigation against Andrew.

His official statement said, "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”

Speaking o it, royal expert Jennie Bond told GB News, "The Royal Family are quite understandably peeved about the whole thing.

“In all of their statements, they say that their thoughts are with the victims and not really about themselves, but having said that, they are clearly worried about the damage to the monarchy that this is doing and continuing to do.

“The questions are growing and I'm not sure that they are not going to go away. I am not sure that they have done enough."

"I thought that when they forced the ex-Duke to give up his title and then stripped him of all his titles and booted him out of his house, I thought 'what more can they do?'