Lady Gaga explains how fibromyalgia lets her 'connect with people who have it'

Lady Gaga is one of the most influential musicians in the industry despite suffering from a painful chronic illness.

The singer revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder where a person experiences widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and cognitive difficulties.

In her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, she gave a raw look into her life, showing how chronic pain impacted her career and personal life. She openly discussed experiencing flare-ups that left her struggling to move or perform.

Additionally, during a conversation with Vogue, lady Gaga mentioned, “I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real.”

“People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel,” the Born This Way singer added.

She also endured physical setbacks, including a hip injury that required surgery, further complicating her condition and adding to her pain.

Lady Gaga has described living with fibromyalgia as an ongoing battle, stating that her pain is not just physical but also emotional, as chronic illness can affect mental health.

She has spoken about “chronic pain” as something she deals with daily, insisting that fibromyalgia is a real and debilitating illness, not just temporary discomfort.

Instead of hiding her condition, Lady Gaga chose to speak openly about fibromyalgia to raise awareness and wants to “connect people who have it,” helping others feel less alone in their struggle.

Through her platform, she has also advocated for mental health awareness, recognizing the strong link between chronic pain and emotional well-being.

Lady Gaga manages her fibromyalgia through a combination of rest, therapy, medical treatment, and lifestyle adjustments. She has also acknowledged past unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as substance use during periods of intense pain, and how she worked to regain control of her health.

Over time, she has focused on healing, balance, and self-care, even stating that performing pain-free again was a major milestone in her recovery journey.