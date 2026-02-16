Alan Cumming shares plans with 2026 Bafta Film Awards

Alan Cumming, star of Avengers and presenter of The Traitors US, will host the 2026 Bafta Film Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the 61-year-old revealed what he intends to bring onstage this year, noting he “won’t be too satirical or mean” while still embracing his mischievous side.

Cumming said he feels both excited and daunted, comparing the experience to performing in a play without knowing the script.

“I have done things like this before, although I guess the film awards will be more international. I know I’ve got to strike that balance between celebration and mischief, but I won’t be too satirical or mean because we’re there to celebrate people’s achievements."

He continued, “I can get away with more than most people would because I’m mischievous and a bit cute, so that lets me be a little more biting or provocative without scaring people away.”

Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, leads the nominations with 11, setting a record for a female-directed film at the Baftas. Cumming, who hosted last year’s Bafta Television Awards, reflected on his early film experiences, from the emotional impact of Dumbo to his first role in Passing Glory, which taught him storytelling and the scrutiny actors face on screen.

He recalled being initially horrified by how closely his face was examined in early screenings, a lesson that shaped his career resilience.

Cumming added that decades of seeing images of himself over time have given him peace with aging and his on-screen presence.

The ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, February 22.