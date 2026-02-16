Daniel Radcliffe reveals surprising way fatherhood changed him

Daniel Radcliffe is a proud dad of his “incredibly sweet” son.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Harry Potter star made a rare comment about his life as a dad, admitting he’s now an "emotional wreck."

The 36-year-old actor, who welcomed his first kid, a son, with his longtime partner, actress Erin Darke, in 2023, keeps his son's identity out of the spotlight.

However, he candidly spoke about his fatherhood journey and revealed how it made him a more sensitive person.

Daniel told the outlet, "I'm an emotional wreck, in the best way, I cry a lot more."

"I see him being incredibly joyful, and it just transforms you," he gushed.

Expressing his love for his son's non-stop laugh, he added, "It's the first time I've watched someone laugh so much that it has made me cry."

During his acceptance speech after winning his first ever Tony Award for Best Actor for Merrily We Roll Along, Daniel spoke about his partner and son.

"My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much' - as a tearful Darke watched from the audience."

"Thank you so much. Okay, I'm going to just talk fast and try not to cry," he added.