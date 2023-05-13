Flour shortage protested

CHITRAL: People staged a rally at PIA Chowk in protest against the shortage of flour in the district on Friday. Those who spoke on the occasion included former district nazim Maghfirat Shah, Jamaat-e-Islami amir Maulana Jamshed Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Qazi Nasim, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Irshad Mukarrar,Pakistan People’s Party’s Qari Nizam, Awami National Party’s Abdul Hussain and Pakistan Muslim League’s Siffat Zarin. The speakers demanded the authorities to stop to the supply of flour from Chitral quota to the flourmills, otherwise they would stage a violent protest.They criticized the government for 100% increase in the wheat price and demanded subsidised commodity for Chitral.
