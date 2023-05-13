Nursing Day marked

Islamabad:Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) and Islamabad Nursing College (INC) organized a colourful event to commemorate International Nurses Day 2023 with an aim to pay tribute to the nursing community for their invaluable services to the humanity, says a press release. A large number of nurses, nursing students, nursing faculty, doctors, other medical professionals and people from different walks of life participated enthusiastically in the event where tableau, songs, quiz, parody skits and poetry segments were performed. The audience learnt a great deal about the profession of nursing from these activities and from the insightful speeches of the management and nursing professionals.

IMDC and ANTH Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi, IMDC Principal Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmed, Executive Director ANTH Col (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, Director Dr. Areej Neyazi and Chief Nursing Officer Riffat Farzana along with other top management officials were also present on this occasion to acknowledge and appreciate nurses’ dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to the patients.