AIOU exams of postgraduate programs from May 22

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of postgraduate programmes (MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA, MLIS, M.Ed, and Postgraduate diplomas) offered in the autumn 2022 semester from May 22. The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk), said a press release issued here on Thursday. Roll number slips have been uploaded to students’ CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well. Moreover, admissions for the second phase of the semester of spring 2023 are open. Fresh students can apply for admission till May 18 with late fee charges while continuing students can enrol themselves till May 25. The admission form and prospectus are available on the university website.