PM rebukes Imran over allegations against army chief

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation on May 27, 2022. — Screengrab via Twitter/@abubakarumer

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet condemned in the strongest terms what it said was an extraordinary interference in the arrest of an individual in a case framed in accordance with law and Constitution and termed it ‘misconduct’.



Addressing the cabinet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said giving bail on priority reflects double standards of justice and termed CJP’s expression of happiness to see Imran ‘smeared justice’. He said the double standards of justice were being demonstrated while giving extraordinary relief to the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in his corruption cases and extending him privileged treatment.

While saying that the judiciary was acting as an iron shield to protect Imran Khan, the prime minister said the coalition government would ensure the rule of law in the country. “Leaders of other political parties in the past faced trials and tough handling, while Imran Khan was given a privileged treatment,” he said adding that it was part of an agenda to bring fascist rule in the country for 10 years.

The federal cabinet termed the use of welcoming sentences for Imran Khan by the Chief Justice and providing him what it said an extraordinary relief as misconduct. It expressed concern over the “interference” by the Chief Justice of Pakistan in an “open and shut” case of corruption and corrupt practices, which led to the arrest of Imran Khan as per the law, a statement issued by the PM media wing said.

The federal cabinet condemned in the strongest words what it said was extraordinary interference in the arrest of an individual in the case which was made as per law and Constitution and termed the same as misconduct. The meeting, while condemning the utterance of words ‘Good to see you’ and other welcoming sentences by the Chief Justice, termed the same a shameful blot in the face of justice by a person sitting on the seat of the highest judicial forum.

“The history of Islam, the civilized world and judicial forums are witnesses of the fact such an attitude cannot belong to a justice,” the PM media office statement said.

It also paid homage to the people of Pakistan for showing indifference to the arrest of the mastermind of Rs60 billion in corruption, anti-state activities and terrorism and instead supporting the Constitution and law.

While observing that thousands of cases of the general public were pending with the courts while some political figures like an individual were given special treatment in the shape of bail on a priority basis, the prime minister described them as having double standards of justice.

He also questioned how the Chief Justice of Pakistan could say that he was pleased to see him (Imran Khan) during the hearing of the case. Shehbaz Sharif said that in the past also, it was the judiciary which protected Imran Khan in corruption cases including the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT), Billion Tree Tsunami tree plantation, and Malam Jabba development projects. “In all these cases, there were solid proofs of corruption by PTI but the cases were not pursued,” he said. The meeting, while condemning violence on the part of PTI workers at the behest of their leaders, said that the same could not be seen democratic right to protest but it was an anti-state act and terrorism.

Shehbaz regretted that May 9 was a painful day in the country’s history after the debacle of December 16, 1971, when Imran Khan’s party played havoc by attacking national and military installations. He said Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the attacks on military institutions and termed attacks as a disgrace to the martyred military personnel who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

The federal cabinet also paid tribute to the armed forces, Pakistan Rangers, police and law enforcement agencies for risking their lives to protect the lives and properties of the people as well as the government amidst firing by the armed miscreants. The meeting expressed solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and made it clear that they stood by them for action against those creating lawlessness.

The sources said that some cabinet members suggested the prime minister to ‘take extreme constitutional step’ but the minister from PPP opposed the imposition of emergency. He came harsh on the leadership of PTI to push the country towards the brink of a dangerous situation recalling the PTI chief for months made false and shameless claims about his ouster from the rule through “regime change” by the United States.

Sharif said the coalition government made tireless efforts to mend diplomatic relations with the United States while Imran Khan changed his stance against the US later. He pointed out that besides manoeuvring the situation with IMF, Khan made every effort for the country to default.

The meeting also regretted President Arif Alvi’s letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which the cabinet members believed was tantamount to acting like a party worker, instead of the head of state.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the allegations of Imran Khan against the army chief. In a statement here, he said the statement of Imran Niazi against the Pakistan Army was proof of his petty mentality. This statement was a confession of the mastermind of the tragic incidents of May 9, he added.

The PM said this was the same mentality which levelled false allegations of a plot to murder him by the patriotic army officers and concocted false stories of cipher and foreign conspiracy. “This is an expression of the real intentions of the anti-state mastermind of the terrorists. This is a confession that whatever happened on May 9 was done on the directions of Imran Niazi,” he added.

He said this statement was proof that Imran Niazi was behind the plan to desecrate the monuments of martyrs and ghazis and attacks on sensitive installations and buildings. His anger against General Syed Asim Munir was that he as Director General ISI was aware of the worst corruption of Imran Niazi, his wife, Farah Gogi and senior leadership of PTI. The allegations against the highly decorated General Syed Asim Munir, who was very admired in the rank and file and was appointed on merit, was nothing but ill-intentioned, he stressed.

The PM said Imran Niazi was afraid of the winner of the sword of honour, Hafiz-e-Quran and the honest army chief. He said this kind of cheap talk against the chief of the brave army, which was fighting against terrorism, was akin to supporting terrorists. The whole nation stood with the armed forces and the army chief, he added. --APP