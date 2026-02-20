Shamed Andrew should be happy ‘he is only in for sharing information’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor should be relieved he is only behind the bars for passing on insider information, says an expert.

The ex Duke of York, who was arrested this morning for sharing public details to Jeffrey Epstein, is also accused of sexually assaulting underage females.

Speaking on his podcast, Jeremy Vine told panellists Lin Mei and Richard Fitzwilliams: "If you're Andrew and you're clutching at straws, you're just thinking thank God it's not about the women because sharing information while he's a trade envoy is probably less dangerous for him than anything that involves sex with trafficked women, but it may go to that as well."

Jeremy then added: "We are dealing with a lag on our information, so maybe it's that they're [the police] are still searching the house, it may be that he's been asked to come with them to the station and they've placed him formally under arrest, which is partly about reading him his rights and so on, but it doesn't mean he will be charged at this stage."

Lin Mei replied: "Well, I'm glad there's been some movement on this. We don't know the outcome, but I'm glad because no one should be above the law, and I'm glad that there is some movement." Jeremy added that if he hasn't been interviewed until now, the police are likely to bring him in for questioning in the near future.