Emergency plan ready to rid country of crises: Imran

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Castigating the PDM government for not implementing the SC verdict, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced public gatherings starting from May 10 to 14 to steer the country out of the political and economic crises.

In a video message, the former prime minister said an “emergency plan” has been prepared to rescue the country from the prevailing political turmoil.

“Besides elections, there is no other solution to steer the country out of the crisis. If elections are held, political stability will be ensured and the country will come out of the economic crisis,” said Imran Khan. He said, “Elections should be held within 90 days. The chief justice of the country is standing with the Constitution, while the PDM is openly attacking the Supreme Court.”

Imran emphasised that only fair elections and strong government could rid the country of economic and political instability. Imran repeated his allegations against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying he had imposed corrupt individuals on Pakistan who had no stake in the country.

He stated that these imported rulers had done nothing for the country and its people and had only removed their names from the Exit Control List (ECL) as their wealth and assets were in foreign lands.

Imran thanked people for showing solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and standing up for the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

He criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on visits to the UK and India, respectively, causing humiliation for the nation.

Imran said that by calling for polls in October, the government was seeking more time to make cases and arrest more PTI members.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan met with the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet chief minister and cabinet members to discuss the current political situation.

Talking to PTI ticket holders, Imran Khan said that there would be no compromise on the rule of law and stated the nation would not spare rulers if they violated the constitution.

Imran urged all the PTI ticket holders to become active in their respective constituencies and mobilize the workers, voters. INP adds: Canadian opposition party leader Patrick Brown Sunday called Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The meeting discussed the overall political and economic condition of Pakistan.

Patrick told Khan he has a massive following in Brampton and Canada. After the meeting he also tweeted about his meeting with Imran Khan.

APP adds: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the solution of the problems being faced by Pakistan lies in Imran Khan’s arrest and punishment for conspiracy against the country and for his corruption.

In her reaction to Imran Khan’s statement, she said it appeared that “the foreign agent has seen the video of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the British King Charles lll.”

The minister opined that Imran Khan’s “dirty mentality” was creating intolerance and violence in society. The country needs food, employment and business, not fraud, mischief, disorder and distraction being promoted by Imran.

“The minister held Imran responsible for the extremist attitudes in the country, due to which people were being killed by mobs. She said Imran has been doing dirty politics on India and Kashmir and even using Islam for his ulterior motives. Marriyum recalled that it was Imran Khan who prayed for the victory of Modi in 2019 Indian elections.

Terming him as a foreign agent, she said Imran has called for agitation and creation of chaos at the time when the foreign minister of China was on a Pakistan visit.

The minister said that Imran had called for riots and anarchy after watching the video of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with King Charles lll. She said when work on CPEC accelerated, the PTI chairman suffered “a bout of insanity”.

After Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s successful visit to India in connection with the SCO meeting and his response to the Indian foreign minister, Imran Khan has completely lost his cool, she maintained.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held meetings with world leaders, including the King of Great Britain. Taking a jibe, she said Imran could not see what Shehbaz Sharif was doing because he was wearing a “black bucket” on his head.

She said mobs in Pakistan have become violent because Imran had spread intolerance in the country. Since 2013, Imran had been protesting and would continue to cry and weep on the streets in the future too.

The election will definitely be held on time but Imran could not get selected as neither Faiz nor Khosa, Saqib Nisar or Bajwa were available to facilitate him. She advised Imran to go to the courts and face cases instead of doing agitation on the streets.