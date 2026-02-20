Dwayne Johnson confesses what secretly scares him more than fame

Dwayne Johnson knows subtle signs when his wife is angry with him.

During a recent chat with People, the Jumanji star revealed the things that make him nervous.

"My babies make me nervous. Yeah, my little girls make me nervous," Dwayne, who is also known by his stage name The Rock, revealed at the 2026 ABFF Honors.

"I have all girls, adult girls, little girls. It kind of makes me nervous because you just never know how things are going to shake out. So this idea that the world is crazy and it's loud and there's a lot of pushing and pulling, and there's a lot of pressure for not only adults but also kids as well. It gets me a little nervous as a dad."

However, his wife Lauren Hashian's one behavior is worrisome for him when she sends texts without emojis.

"Another thing that makes me nervous is if I get texts from my wife and there's no emojis. Then I'm like, "Oh, s***, what did I do?' ... If I don't see those emojis, I get nervous," Dwayne joked.

The actor shares daughters Jasmine, 10, and Tiana, seven, with Lauren. Dwayne and Lauren tied the knot in 2019.

The Smashing Machine star also shared how much he is mindful about raising his daughters responsibly.

"I just want to make sure that I'm there doing the right things, saying the right things, raising them right with the value system and a structure that they could take on the rest of their life," the proud dad added.