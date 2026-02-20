Nancy Guthrie kidnapped with 'blessings' of drug cartels

Former Marshall believes Mexican drug cartels signs present in Nancy Guthrie case

As Nancy Guthrie's investigation intensifies, no arrest has been made; however, authorities earlier feared that there is a possibility the captor may have taken her across the border to Mexico.



But reports are now emerging that officials have found no evidence that the 84-year-old had been taken to the neighbouring country, which is 60 miles away from her home.

Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading Guthrie's recovery efforts, tells Fox News Digital, “We check all the leads we have. We know where Mexico is in relationship to this, and it's a possibility, but, no, we have nothing to indicate that.”

But disagreeing with the Pima County's sheriff, Robert Almonte, a former U.S. Marshal and the retired deputy chief with the El Paso Police Department, says fully ruling out the possibility of cartel involvement is not wise.

“If this does involve Mexican drug cartels, I think it was done with the blessing of the Mexican cartels,” the former official, who has experience working along the U.S. Mexico border, tells NewsNation.

“And they probably reached out to somebody to do the kidnapping. This is right up the Mexican cartel’s alley," he adds.

Cartels typically kidnap for ransoms; Almonte suggests they could have targeted Guthrie because she is the mom of well-known host Savannah Guthrie.

“If Mexican cartels are involved, they targeted Mrs. Guthrie because of who she is and also who her family members are, specifically Savannah Guthrie. But this is all about making money and that is what the Mexican cartels are all about."

Guthrie has been missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, since Feb. 1.