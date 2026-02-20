Princess Beatrice 17 holidays per year exposed amid Andrew arrest

Princess Beatrice’s lavish lifestyle ahead of her wedding has come under scrutiny.

The York sister, who is not a working Royal, took time off for 17 holidays back in 2015 at the expense of father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Now that Andrew is behind the bars, there is growing concern over how his daughters enjoyed a luxurious life.

“Her salary at Sony at the time was £19,500, which would not go far, while her lifestyle was obviously ridiculously excessive,” said royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He tells Daily Mail: “It now seems clear that their father's dodgy business deals when Special Trade Envoy and their mother's alleged financial dependence on Jeffrey Epstein, could have been pivotal to her life of luxury.”

“Beatrice was able to live it up,' Mr Fitzwilliams said, 'but now we wonder at whose expense?’” He questioned.