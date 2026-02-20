Daniel Radcliffe wants son to see him as just dad, not Harry Potter
Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his son with Erin Darke in 2023
Daniel Radcliffe says he makes a conscious effort to ensure his son doesn’t associate him with his famous wizard role.
In a recent video interview with The New York Times, the star shared that his 2-year-old son, whom he shares with partner Erin Darke, has no idea about his famous past on screen.
He even tested the theory when a signed DVD sat on their kitchen table, joking that he tried to see if his son would recognise him on the cover.
The toddler didn’t say something the actor described as “great.” He added that he hopes to maintain that normalcy for as long as possible, saying he wants to simply be known as “dad.”
While he keeps his family life mostly private, he has previously spoken about fatherhood in interviews, including with E! News, where he described becoming a parent as the best thing that’s ever happened to him.
The actor has also addressed whether he would support his son entering show business. Speaking previously to Entertainment Tonight, he said he wouldn’t discourage it, but would prefer his child pursue something outside the spotlight unless acting is something he truly wants.
The star and Darke welcomed their son in 2023 and have since kept details about him largely out of the public eye.
