Alvi meets Imran at rest house

President Arif Alvi (L) and former prime minister Imran Khan. —AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi visited PTI Chairman Imran Khan late Thursday evening at the Police rest house in the Police Lines where he is staying till his appearance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday on the orders of the Supreme Court three-member bench.

The president congratulated him on the release and briefed him about the situation in the country. Well-placed sources told The News that the president told Imran about his communication with the military authorities on his arrest and the situation in the wake of it.

The sources said that Imran later sent for the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) who was living in GB House. He too joined the discussions and they lasted for more than two hours till after midnight.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has insisted that his allegations against a serving military officer are not mere accusations but a reality. This, he said, on Thursday evening in the Supreme Court while responding to a query by a foreign media representative, who asked him if he was nabbed because he made allegations against a serving military officer.

According to a report of Middle Eastern network, Imran Khan said that no talks with the opponents would be possible since they don’t believe in Constitution. His attention was drawn by a newsman about the advice of the chief justice. Imran reminded that the Constitution ordains for polls within ninety days but they are shying away. The need is restoration of the Constitution and after that it would be seen how to proceed.

He was told by a lawyer that Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhary have been arrested. On this, Imran became angry and asked why he was not informed about it earlier, so that he could raise all these points before the court.

A newsman asked Imran about condemning the attack on the residence of the corps commander Lahore. Imran refused, saying that since he had no knowledge of anything, how could he offer comments about it.

When an official came to Imran after his release orders and told him that he has come to say goodbye to him, Imran shook hands with him and abruptly said “I pray we do not meet again.”

Another newsman, who was standing close to them said, may be after two days. On this, Imran asked surprisingly if they would catch him again.

When Imran was engaged in compiling a list of the guests who will stay with him, he asked his lawyer that he would like to send for Bushra Begum and gave the name of her two mates for inclusion in the list.