Imran asks Alvi to take notice of powerful circles’ role in politics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Thursday penned a letter to President Arif Alvi over the ongoing arrests of PTI leaders in different cases and urged him to take notice of human rights violations.
The letter was delivered by PTI stalwart Shibli Faraz to the President’s House in Islamabad. The resolution passed on Jan 29 by the PTI core committee was also attached to the letter.
The deposed premier in the letter asked President Alvi to take notice of the alleged role of powerful circles in politics and to take measures against human rights violations in PTI leaders’ arrests. Earlier, the PTI chairman condemned the arrest of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.
