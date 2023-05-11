Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 (right) and President Dr Arif Alvi addressing an event in Karachi, on March 26, 2022. — AFP/APP

As Pakistan faces escalating agitation and violence following the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking exception to the way in which the former prime minister was arrested.

"I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested," the president wrote.

"The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party."

He further added that law enforcement personnel had forcibly entered the Islamabad High Court, while the biometric process of Khan was going on.

Earlier, President Alvi also condemned the "heart-wrenching and regrettable" situation the country has descended into.



The president said: "The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable."

Taking to Twitter, the president said: "I am alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest & manhandling of the former PM Imran Khan. The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable."

He further added that while the right to protest is a constitutional right of any person, it should remain "within the bounds of the law".

"Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan but should always remain within the bounds of the law.

"The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable."



President Alvi ended his statement by urging stakeholders to look for political solutions and appealing to citizens to remain peaceful.

"We must have a re-Think & look for political solutions, rather than coercion & arrests. I have conveyed my concerns to the political & military leadership & am hopeful that the situation can improve. I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful," the tweet concluded.

It must be noted that, according to a statement by the Punjab police, more than 145 police officers and officials have been wounded across Punjab meanwhile 69 vehicles used by Punjab Police were vandalised and set on fire.

Moreover, PTI protestors also attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) and ransacked the Lahore Corps Commander’s home, along with the buildings of Radio Pakistan and APP.

Consequently, 1,386 PTI workers have been arrested in Punjab on the charges of vandalism, violence and arson of public and private properties.

The violent protests that have gripped the country are the aftermath of the arrest of Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9 by paramilitary troops on the directions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.