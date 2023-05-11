President Alvi expresses concern over Imran’s health, security

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday came in open to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan as he conveyed goodwill message to Imran's sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

The president asked his wife Samina Alvi to contact Imran Khan's sisters to convey that he is making efforts for well being of Imran Khan.

The sources told The News that President shared his sentiments with his spouse and asked her to contact with the sisters of Imran.

Accordingly, the first lady established contact with PTI chairman’s two sisters through phone.

Ms Samina Alvi in a statement said that she contacted Imran sister, who claimed that there was no case of plundering of national wealth against their brother. Both the sisters were upset over the arrest of Imran and impressed upon the people to continue peaceful protest as long as their brother isn’t released.

Meanwhile, sources said that President Alvi is maintaining his contact with the PTI leadership to ascertain the situation and have discussion with them on political developments. The spokesman for the Presidency wasn’t available for comments about arrest of his leader and his contacts with the party leaders.