Providing clean, healthy environment top priority: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad said that providing a clean and healthy environment in the province was our first priority and substantial efforts were being made for improving the working of relevant departments.
The minister observed that digitisation in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should transform it into a vibrant public service delivery organisation, improve its performance and help speedy resolution of citizen’s complaints regarding sanitation and waste lifting in the provincial metropolis.
He expressed these views after a briefing by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din regarding the operational affairs of LWMC on Thursday.The minister said that the introduction of a new android application in LWMC for ensuring attendance of workers was a significant initiative.
