Two PN modern ships commissioned

ISLAMABAD: In an impressive ceremony held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China; two newly-built Type 054 A/P Frigates namely PNS Tipu Sultan and PNS Shahjahan were commissioned in the Pakistan Navy, the Pakistan Navy spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was chief guest on the occasion and handed over the traditional Command Scrolls to the commanding officers of the PN ships. He said the ships commissioning ushered in a new chapter in Pak-China friendship that matured and rested firmly on the pillars of trust, respect and mutual support which was manifested in the two countries’ defence collaborations.

With the active support of the Peoples Republic of China, the Pakistan Navy has undertaken substantial measures to strengthen its force structure and progressive capability enhancement. The project is a major leap towards strengthening capabilities to respond to maritime threats and contribution to peace and stability in the region.

He thanked and praised the concerted efforts made by all major stakeholders involved in development of ships including BOMETEC, SASTIND, PLA (N), HZ Shipyard and CSTC for timely completion of the project despite pandemic challenges.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for the Pakistan Navy had been signed between Pakistan and China in 2018. The first and second ships PNS Tughril and PNS Taimur joined the PN fleet in 2022.

The development of these state-of-the-art naval units is hinged upon modern stealth design with capability to simultaneously engage in multiple naval operations to counter maritime threats. The 4000 tons frigates are technologically advanced and highly-capable platforms having enormous surface-to-surface, land attack, surface-to-air and underwater firepower coupled with extensive surveillance potential.

These ships will provide deterrence and means for averting threats in our region while contributing towards protection of Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCS).

The ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries including the ambassador of Pakistan to China and Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard officials.