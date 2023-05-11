Exams postponed, schools to remain closed for two days

LAHORE: The Punjab government has postponed remaining papers of Secondary School 1st Annual Examination 2023 9th Class to be held on May 11 and 12 (Thursday and Friday) until further orders. The new dates for the said papers will be announced later.

In continuation of Punjab Higher Education Department's earlier notification dated May 9, 2023 and keeping in view the prevailing security situation across Punjab, the competent authority directed that all public sector colleges/universities (except medical colleges/universities) and all other educational institutions under administrative control of Higher Education Department, Punjab shall remain closed on May 11 and 12, 2023.

The School Education Department, Punjab, after approval of competent authority, has also decided that all public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed on May 11 and 12, 2023. However, all offices will remain open and perform their functions as usual. Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) has informed that the ongoing practical examination papers of 3rd Year Diploma of Associate Engineer Diploma, Dress Making, Dress Designing of First Annual Examination 2023, scheduled to be held on May 11 and 12, have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

“The next date will be announced later,” says Controller Examinations of PBTE. Meanwhile, British Council, Pakistan has also cancelled all exams scheduled on May 11 including Cambridge School exams for both AM and PM sessions due to the developing situation in the country.