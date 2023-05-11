Asad Umar, Fawad, Cheema arrested

ISLAMABAD: The top tier of PTI leadership, including PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar, ex-governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema and ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry, was arrested on Wednesday.
PTI’s senior leader Asad Umar was rounded up on Wednesday from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.
According to reports, nearly 1,000 PTI workers, including Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Fawad Chaudhry have been arrested.
Fawad was arrested under 16 MPO after he came out of the Supreme Court premises, where he remained holed up for almost the whole day to evade arrest.
