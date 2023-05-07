PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and former minister Hammad Azhar pictured during a media talk in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s senior leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that there are certain elements who are misfeeding the party leadership as well as the military establishment with wrong information to create a gulf between the two.

He said that on the one side Imran Khan is told that some people within the military establishment are conspiring to kill him whereas the key players of the establishment are mis-fed that Khan will de-notify them when he would come into power.

Fawad Chaudhry, who is also the spokesperson for the PTI, said that because of lack of communication between the two sides, certain elements are hell bent upon poisoning the two sides against each other.

An important government source told The News a few days back that there has been some really loose talk within the PTI about the party’s intention to consider some de-notifications once it comes into power.

Fawad Chaudhry was approached by this correspondent and asked if such “loose talk” had taken place in any high level PTI discussions. The PTI spokesman said that though he was asked this question before by some other people, it was totally untrue and baseless.

He said that he had even once discussed it with Imran Khan, who said that only a fool can think about it.

Fawad Chaudhry explained that there was no communication between Imran Khan and the top military establishment. Because of this, he said, some elements have made Imran Khan believe that some representing the military establishment want to kill him. On the other hand, he added, the top military establishment is told that Imran Khan would not spare them once the PTI forms the government.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had been saying that during the last few months of the Imran Khan government, the then Army Chief General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa was also wrongly told that the prime minister would remove him whereas Imran Khan never had any such intention.

Recently, former Speaker National Assembly and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser had also said that Imran Khan did not want a fight with the military establishment.

Talking to The News, he had also assured that Imran Khan’s agenda was to move the country towards progress and prosperity without any “personal grudge against anyone”, including those representing the establishment.

Qaiser had reminded that Imran Khan, in a public statement, has even forgiven those who had allegedly planned the plot to assassinate him in Wazirabad during the PTI’s last year long march.

Asad Qaiser had also strongly dispelled the impression that Imran Khan might become personal against someone after coming into power.