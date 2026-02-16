ICE agents 'fake car trouble' to arrest Minnesota man, family says
Footage shows two people examining a car in front Flores home
A Minnesota father was reportedly tricked into leaving his home by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, who used a staged car breakdown to detain him, his family claims.
Security footage captured Jesus Flores leaving his Columbia Heights home on Thursday to help people appearing to struggle with a car, according to WCCO via CBS Minnesota.
Moments later, ICE agents reportedly swarmed his driveway.
"They tricked him into coming outside," Flores’ son Miguel said.
Flores, a mechanic and father of six was swiftly taken to El Paso, Texas
His wife, Dionicia, described her husband as a 'lifeline' for their family.
The video appears to show two people examining a car in front of the Flores home before additional vehicles block the street.
Flores seems to attempt to run back inside, but multiple agents detain him while the original car and occupants leave the scene.
Flores has lived in the US for decades and was deported in the past about 16 years ago. His family fears he may not return to Minnesota now.
"My dad’s a hard-working individual. He came here to give us a better life. He has done that," Miguel said.
ICE has not responded to requests for comment on the detainment or the alleged ruse, the outlet reported.
