Prince William's love for his three children revealed during family crisis
A royal author sheds light on doting father Prince William's affection for his kids during a family crisis
Prince William is a father of three: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But as a doting father, he faced a stunning crisis related to his duties, which a royal expert says did not impact his priority of putting his family first.
It was a time when both King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer. Russell Myers, the royal editor of The Mirror, admits the future monarch put on a brave face in public, but behind the scenes, he was devastated.
"Behind the scenes, for William it was brutal," he tells the Manchester Evening News, adding the Prince of Wales felt like "the rug had been pulled from under him."
Questions in William's mind, Myers says, began to circulate, "How would he be there for his father? But what duties was he going to have to take on? Was his public role going to change as well?"
But what emotionally affected the prince the most was the thought of how his children would fare during such a crisis. "Over all of this was his deep concern for his three children."
This serious concern for his children offered a glimpse into William's role as a father who, despite significant responsibilities, still puts his family first.
He even temporarily stepped away from royal duties to be with his family. "And I think by seeing him step away from public duties, it tells you a lot about William and Catherine as people, because it’s always been family first for them."
"Duty is important to them, but it has to come second in respect to their family, because if they get the family right then everything will follow," Myers concludes.
-
Prince William prepares for war against Prince Harry: Nothing is off the table not legal ways or his influence
-
Pal reveals Prince William’s ‘disorienting’ turmoil over Kate’s cancer: ‘You saw in his eyes & the way he held himself’
-
Royal expert shares update in Kate Middleton's relationship with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s leaves King Charles with no choice: ‘Its’ not business as usual’
-
Inside the moment King Charles put Prince William in his place for speaking against Andrew
-
Royal expert claims Meghan Markle is 'running out of friends'
-
Meghan Markle warns Prince Harry as royal family lands in 'biggest crises' since death of Princess Diana
-
Prince William warned his future reign will be affected by Andrew scandal