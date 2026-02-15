Prince William's love for his three children revealed during family crisis

Prince William described as 'family man' before being the future king

Prince William is a father of three: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But as a doting father, he faced a stunning crisis related to his duties, which a royal expert says did not impact his priority of putting his family first.



It was a time when both King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer. Russell Myers, the royal editor of The Mirror, admits the future monarch put on a brave face in public, but behind the scenes, he was devastated.

"Behind the scenes, for William it was brutal," he tells the Manchester Evening News, adding the Prince of Wales felt like "the rug had been pulled from under him."

Questions in William's mind, Myers says, began to circulate, "How would he be there for his father? But what duties was he going to have to take on? Was his public role going to change as well?"

But what emotionally affected the prince the most was the thought of how his children would fare during such a crisis. "Over all of this was his deep concern for his three children."

This serious concern for his children offered a glimpse into William's role as a father who, despite significant responsibilities, still puts his family first.

He even temporarily stepped away from royal duties to be with his family. "And I think by seeing him step away from public duties, it tells you a lot about William and Catherine as people, because it’s always been family first for them."

"Duty is important to them, but it has to come second in respect to their family, because if they get the family right then everything will follow," Myers concludes.