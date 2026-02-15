Prince Harry turns Diana into content: ‘It would have appalled her to be repackaged for profit’

Prince Harry is not at all satisfied with the way his mom was treated within, and by the British Royal Family its just been revealed, and the revelation even goes as far as to allege that they were not there for her in her most critical moment.

The entire thing has been broken down by a well placed source that just spoke to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, where Prince Harry’s intentions are concerned, he cares only that his mother's life and death have been “poorly handled” by those “meant to protect her.”

In his view, “at critical moments, when Diana needed empathy and support, the institution failed to provide it. As a result, he does not see the monarchy as a credible custodian of her legacy and is adamant that her story should be told outside palace structures.”

For those unversed with the upcoming nod that the youngest of Diana’s kids is planning for her, in time for her 30th death anniversary, there is to be a documentary, highlighting her life and legacy alongside Netflix. But the idea of this is not sitting well with Prince William though.

Per the same source, this is said to ‘cross a line’ that none of their past disputes ever approached.”

All in all, between this tug of war between the brothers, the idea is their mother’s legacy so the heir feels that transforming his mother's life into “marketable content” is deeply distasteful, and he firmly believes Diana herself “would have been appalled” by the idea of her story being “repackaged for profit, especially by a global streaming platform,” which the source said before signing off.