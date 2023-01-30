Fawad Chaudhry to be presented before court after two-day physical remand ends

Police officials escort the former information minister Fawad Chaudhry to leave after hearing in a district and session court in Islamabad on January 25, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: Following the completion of his two-day physical remand in a sedition case filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister will be produced before a court in the federal capital at 11:30am today (Monday).



The former information minister was moved back to the federal capital after his photogrammetry test was conducted at a forensic lab in Lahore.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Fawad's counsel Babar Awan requested Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja to resume the hearing earlier.



At this, the judge directed the police to produce the PTI leader at 11:30am after conducting his medical examination.

Fawad — who is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a media talk — was arrested from his Lahore residence on Wednesday after a case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station.

He was presented before the court on Friday after the expiry of his physical remand, however, the prosecution’s request for an extension was turned down by the judicial magistrate.

Later, the decision was overturned by the session court.

On Saturday, the judicial magistrate granted the police two-day remand and directed the authorities to produce him before the court after the expiry of the remand.

The police had sought further custody pleading that they were not given enough time to probe Fawad and carry out a photogrammetry test. The PTI leader was taken to his Lahore residence on Sunday for the recovery of communications devices.

'No contact with Fawad since yesterday'

Speaking to Geo News, Fawad’s brother Advocate Faisal Chaudhry revealed that there has been no contact with the PTI leader since yesterday.

“We are unaware of the whereabouts of the Fawad and we don’t even know where was he kept during his physical remand,” he said.

Faisal further revealed that they submitted a medical check-up petition due to fear of torture during custody, however, the police have neither produced Fawad in court nor have they submitted his medical report.

Fawad files plea for medical test

On Sunday, Fawad submitted a petition to the Kohsar Police Station’s magistrate for his medical examination.



In his petition, the PTI leader said that the federal police are not conducting his medical test which is a violation of constitutional rights.

It added that the police had mentally and physically tortured PTI leaders Senator Azam Khan Swati and Shahbaz Gill.

“The police might do the same as they did in the past and this is why they are not conducting my medical,” he added.

The former information minister urged the court to take immediate notice of the violation of orders.