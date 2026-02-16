Inside Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor's emotional collapse after Epstein fallout

Sarah Ferguson and her former husband Andrew Windsor are reportedly living a troubled life amid ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Insiders have revealed to Radar Online that the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has been left in fragile mental state as renewed scrutiny over her past ties to Epstein continue to dominate headlines.

The source told the outlet, "Sarah is emotionally stretched to breaking point."

"Those around her say she becomes overwhelmed several times a day, often breaking down in tears out of nowhere, and there is a real sense of uncertainty about what her life will look like next," they added.

On the other hand, Andrew is also reportedly "broken" by the ongoing situation and the collapse of relationships within his own family.

Sources revealed that Eugenie is angry with her father, Andrew's refusal to apologize to the Epstein's victims. She is reportedly no longer speaking Andrew.

Meanwhile, Beatrice is said to be aware that for the sake of her children, and her "long-term stability depends on maintaining a close relationship with the wider royal family."

"That reality has forced her to prioritize her own reputation, even when it involves painful personal decisions," the source added.