Volunteers trained in responding to calamities

MANSEHRA: Rescue 1122 has trained Civil Defense volunteers to respond effectively and promptly in face of natural calamities.
“Our district is disaster-prone and suffered a huge human and infrastructure loss in the October 8, 2005 devastating earthquake and if you would play an effective role during such tragedies, you might serve humanity with a true spirit,” Hafeezur Rehman, the district emergency officer at the Rescue 1122 told the concluding session of the one-week training of the Civil Defense volunteers here.
Earlier, volunteers were trained in how to cope with situations such as fires, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and other natural and human-made devastations.“Your personal safety stands first and if you are a survivor, you could effectively deal with the situation and rescue and protect human lives,” Hafeezur Rehman said.
He said that first-aid sessions were also held at the educational institutions in the district and students trained through practical exercises in how to rescue and save lives in case of different emergencies.
