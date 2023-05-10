Officials inspect SIF projects

CHITRAL: The officials of the Social Investment Fund project of World Food Program on Tuesday held a meeting with the community members of Mroi village in Koh Union to apprise themselves of the problems being faced by the residents.

The officials, including First Secretary of Australian High Commission (Development) Danielle Cashen, Ellis Chun of SIF project and AHC Programme Manager Saad Sultan, also inspected the ongoing rehabilitation projects in the area.

The community members briefed the officials about the rehabilitation projects, saying that local residents were benefiting from the ongoing schemes.