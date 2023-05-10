Officials inspect SIF projects

CHITRAL: The officials of the Social Investment Fund project of World Food Program on Tuesday held a meeting with the community members of Mroi village in Koh Union to apprise themselves of the problems being faced by the residents.
The officials, including First Secretary of Australian High Commission (Development) Danielle Cashen, Ellis Chun of SIF project and AHC Programme Manager Saad Sultan, also inspected the ongoing rehabilitation projects in the area.
The community members briefed the officials about the rehabilitation projects, saying that local residents were benefiting from the ongoing schemes.
LAHORE: IG Punjab chaired the four-month performance meeting of all wings of Lahore Police at the Central Police...
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences has decided to make the environment and climate change a research agenda...
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,122 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak has condemned the arrest of former...
KARACHI: The Secondary School Certificate annual examinations that began all over Sindh on Monday will proceed...
MANSEHRA: Rescue 1122 has trained Civil Defense volunteers to respond effectively and promptly in face of natural...