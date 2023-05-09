Customs to share temporary vehicles import data with FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has brought amendments for import of temporary vehicles into Pakistan. According to the FBR’s announcement, in order to circumvent the misuse of carnet de-passage/temporary importation of vehicles by foreigners/ex-patriate Pakistanis, the Federal Board of Revenue has issued SRO 533 (I)/2023 dated 08.05.2023 amending the temporary importation of vehicles’ rules covered under Chapter VI of the Customs Rules 2001.
Under the new rules, definition of the “tourist” has been updated and new provisions have been incorporated to strictly monitor the carnet related information through Pakistan Customs Computerized System and by keeping close liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The passport of the tourist will be flagged with the carnet documents for proper reconciliation of vehicles imported under the carnet facility.
